British-era lift at Tiruchy railway station to go down into annals of history

After the construction of the first electric elevator by Werner von Siemens in Germany in 1880, the British also started looking for a similar system in India.

Published: 28th September 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Passengers visiting Tiruchy railway station would be surprised to know that Platform No. 1 is home to a parcel lift constructed in colonial times. But for the last two years, this 100-year-old lift has been out of order and Railways is likely to replace it with a modern one.

Sources said when the station opened in 1859, it did not have an elevator. According to sources, after the construction of the first electric elevator by Werner von Siemens in Germany in 1880, the British also started looking for a similar system in India. They established the first electric lift in Kolkata's Raj Bhavan in 1892. According to sources, the lift in Tiruchy was constructed sometime in 1896. In fact, this would make it the second elevator in the country. Several city residents would have used this lift while transporting their bikes or parcels from Platform No. 3 to Platform 1. The British even constructed a separate subway to move goods between these platforms. "We had used this lift up to 2016, but it faced some issues and workers also tried to repair it but were unable to do so. We thought Railways would repair it as they are conducting beautification works," a railway porter said.

But the beautification work only added granite tiles to its entrance and walls. Railways also added a new door for the lift. Interestingly, this beautification helped the transporter to hide the history and several passengers were surprised to know the lift more than 100 years old. "It is hard to believe that our station has a lift which was more than 100 years old. The whole exterior looks new. Since it is a parcel lift, regular passengers would not be able to know this fact ever," said Aarthi Kumar, a railway passenger.

Though Railways top brass are aware of this heritage lift in the station, sources said the transporter would only replace the lift to ensure safety. "We have to consider several factors. including safety. Though we have not taken any final decision about this lift, we are considering replacing it with a new one," a source said.

