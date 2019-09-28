Denizens, open your hearts, Akshaya Pathram remains empty

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy City Corporation's community fridge or Akshaya Pathram (a space for keeping food for the needy) set up near MGMGH (Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital) is yet to gain popularity among denizens. The storage facility is empty most of the times.

"People place packed food items such as biscuits in the shelf and children living on the streets take it up. Apart from that, not many people place food items," said an employee.

On the other hand, a section of people opined that this could be changed if cooked food is replaced with packed food. "Most people would prefer cooked food over packed ones," said a resident R Manivanna.

However, sources in the civic body said that cooked food cannot be stored for more days as it would turn stale. Hence, packed food is preferable. Sources said that the Corporation recently conducted a meeting with stakeholders to ensure the success of Akshaya Pathram.

"The facility was opened only this month and will take time to gain popularity. We held meeting with people who are willing to support this initiative. We are sure this will become successful," a senior official said. Sources said that the officials also held talks with food chain groups and hoteliers too.