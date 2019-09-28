Former Madras High Court CJ Tahilramani defends her performance

CHENNAI: In her first public appearance after resigning as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani on Friday defended her performance as CJ, citing the number of cases she had disposed of.

Speaking at the farewell celebrations hosted by the Madras Bar Association, she said that thanks to the cooperation of the entire Bar, she was able to dispose of at least 70-80 cases a day and a total of 5,040 cases throughout her one-year tenure. She also expressed her willingness to get settled in Chennai rather than in Mumbai.

ARL Sundaresan, president of the Madras Bar Association, said the former CJ had even written to the governments of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu saying she was not interested in taking up post-retirement assignments.

Justice Tahilramani resigned on September 6 after she was transferred to the Meghalaya High Court. The collegium, later, appointed Vineeth Kothari as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras HC.