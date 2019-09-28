Home States Tamil Nadu

Gangster linked to Kanchi don Sridhar hacked to death on moving bus in Cheyyar

The deceased, M Satheeshkumar, was having tea at a shop at Kanni Nagar junction when a gang armed with lethal weapons encircled and attacked him. He began to run and boarded a moving mini-bus.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

The bus in which the murder took place (Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 28-year-old man from a gang led by former Kancheepuram don Sridhar Dhanapalan's aide was brutally murdered on a moving bus at Cheyyar on Saturday.

The deceased, M Satheeshkumar, was having tea at a shop at Kanni Nagar junction in Cheyyar when a gang armed with lethal weapons encircled him before one of them attacked him, police sources said.

The man began to run and boarded a moving mini-bus. As soon as he got into the bus, the driver swerved to avoid the gang.

However, the assailants jumped across the median and damaged the windshield before barging into the vehicle, the sources said, adding that even as the bewildered passengers on board screamed and began to alight, the attackers hacked Satheeshkumar repeatedly on his head.

Senior officials including Superintendent of Police (SP) MR Sibi Chakravarthy rushed to the spot and held inquiries. 

“We have formed three special teams to hold investigations and nab the gang. Preliminary inquiries revealed that eight men, all in their twenties, perpetrated the brutal murder,” Chakravarthy told Express.

He added that both the deceased and the gang members belonged to Kancheepuram. Two cases relating to attempt to murder are pending against Satheeshkumar in the Kancheepuram taluk police station, the SP said.

Additional SP Ashok Kumar and DSPs Gunasekaran, Thangamaran and Sundaram are part of the special squads.

Investigations have brought to light that Satheeshkumar, a resident of Pillaiyarpalayam in Kancheepuram, was part of a gang led by Dinesh who was one of the main aides of Kancheepuram don Sridhar Dhanapalan who died under mysterious circumstances in Cambodia two years ago, another official said.

Dinesh and another gangster Thanika had a running feud over who would succeed Sridhar. Last year, Dinesh’s men, including Satheeshkumar, made an attempt to murder an advocate, Siva, who belonged to Thanika’s gang.

The official said police suspected that Thanika’s men may have got rid of Satheeshkumar to avenge the attack on Siva. However, it has to be ascertained through investigations, he added.

The deceased, along with his parents, had recently moved to Cheyyar due to the feud between Dinesh and Thanika.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kancheepuram gang Sridhar Dhanapalan Cheyyar
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp