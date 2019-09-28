Indian history starts from Keezhadi in south: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Findings from Keezhadi archaeological site has buttressed the saying that ‘Indian history start from the south,’ said DMK president M K Stalin. Speaking to media persons after visiting the site here on Friday, he said that archeologists and historians have long been arguing that Indian history must have started from Tamil Nadu.

The findings now suggest that it must have started from Keezhadit itself. “The State and Central governments have to give more importance to the site,” he said and demanded that the site be declared ‘protected’ just like Sanouli in Uttar Pradesh and Vadnagar in Gujarat.

“A world-class museum should be constructed on the site. The governments should continue excavations in Keezhadi and Adichanallur in Thoothukudi,” he said. Stalin recalled that MPs Kanimozhi, Su Venkatesan and Karti P Chidambaram had met Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel and stressed the importance of Keezhadi.

During his visit to the site, Stalin enquired about the artefacts excavated during the fifth phase with officials of the State Archeology Department. Madurai MP Su Venkadesan, MLAs Thangam Thennarasu, Periyakaruppan accompanied him.