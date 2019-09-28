‘Keezhadi excavation extended by 15 days’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saying that Keezhadi civilization was the basement for Indian culture, State Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Ma Foi K Pandiarajan on Friday said that the State government had decided to extend the fifth phase of excavation by 15 days.

Speaking to media persons after visiting Keezhadi excavation site, he said that the fifth phase of excavation was supposed to be completed by September end. “The State archaeology department and Archaeological Survey of India would jointly carry out the excavation. The State Archaeology Department has sought permission to conduct the sixth phase of excavation in villages – Manalur, Konthagai and Agaram – that are close to Keezhadi.

He said the ASI had handed over the reports of phase I and II excavation to the state department but not the phase III’s report. “The ASI will soon hand over the artefacts unearthed during phase I and II to the State Archeology Department. Excavations are being carried out in 70 sites by ASI and 40 sites by State Archeology Department in Tamil Nadu. Compiling the data of all the 110 sites, a comprehensive report will be released. As it is taking much time to get carbon-dating results, the department will collaborate with local universities for carbon dating of artefacts “ he added.

The minister said that the State had sought funds from the Central government to facelift the Thirumalai Nayak Palace into a world-class one.

He said the central government was neither curtailing the Tamil culture nor deterring the excavation works. “Of all the epigraphs found in India, a good number of them were found in Tamil Nadu. An office of ASI will be established in Tiruchy soon,” the minister added.

Later, Pandiarajan visited the site identified for a proposed museum to display the artefacts unearthed from Keezhadi.

Expressing disappointment over the location of the site, which is “isolated and thus inaccessible for public”, the minister ordered the officials to identify another site.