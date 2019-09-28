Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Keezhadi excavation extended by 15 days’

Minister says ASI will hand over artefacts unearthed during phase I and II to State Archaeology Department

Published: 28th September 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Minister K Pandiarajan visiting the Keezhadi excavation site on Friday | S Bala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saying that Keezhadi civilization was the basement for Indian culture, State Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Ma Foi K Pandiarajan on Friday said that the State government had decided to extend the fifth phase of excavation by 15 days.  

Speaking to media persons after visiting Keezhadi excavation site, he said that the fifth phase of excavation was supposed to be completed by September end. “The State archaeology department and Archaeological Survey of India would jointly carry out the excavation. The State Archaeology Department has sought permission to conduct the sixth phase of excavation in villages – Manalur, Konthagai and Agaram – that are close to Keezhadi. 

He said the ASI had handed over the reports of phase I and II excavation to the state department but not the phase III’s report. “The ASI will soon hand over the artefacts unearthed during phase I and II to the State Archeology Department. Excavations are being carried out in 70 sites by ASI and 40 sites by State Archeology Department in Tamil Nadu. Compiling the data of all the 110 sites, a comprehensive report will be released. As it is taking much time to get carbon-dating results, the department will collaborate with local universities for carbon dating of artefacts “ he added. 
The minister said that the State had sought funds from the Central government to facelift the Thirumalai Nayak Palace into a world-class one. 

He said the central government was neither curtailing the Tamil culture nor deterring the excavation works. “Of all the epigraphs found in India, a good number of them were found in Tamil Nadu. An office of ASI will be established in Tiruchy soon,” the minister added.
Later, Pandiarajan visited the site identified for a proposed museum to display the artefacts unearthed from Keezhadi.
 Expressing disappointment over the location of the site, which is “isolated and thus inaccessible for public”, the minister ordered the officials to identify another site.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keezhadi
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp