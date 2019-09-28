Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Official certificate to claim quota under PSTM’

However, a certificate issued by the head of an institution about a candidate’s education through Tamil medium is mandatory to claim the reservation, they added.

Published: 28th September 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Merely because a candidate writes the academic examination or competitive examination in Tamil, he/she cannot get reservation under the PSTM (persons who studied Tamil as medium of instruction) category. A certificate issued by the head of the institution/Registrar or Principal of the college in the prescribed format, certifying that he/she was imparted the course in Tamil as medium of instruction, has to be furnished, ruled a full bench of Justices R Subbiah, CV Karthikeyajn and C Saravanan on Friday. 

For the purpose of recognising a candidate, within the realm of selection to employment in government services under PSTM category, a candidate should have studied through  Tamil as medium of instruction, the court said. The full bench was answering a vital question referred to it in February this year to decide a number of cases on the issue.  Tamil, as a medium of Instruction, is not in vogue in certain colleges or law education is not imparted in Tamil in several colleges.

Till date, the law colleges in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli and Chengalpattu are imparting the courses in Tamil, as is evident from the GO dated January 31, 2017, as well as the counter affidavit filed by the Director of Legal Studies. However, a certificate issued by the head of an institution about a candidate’s education through Tamil medium is mandatory to claim the reservation, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp