Prominent Tamil writer TK Maharishi passes away in Salem

By Express News Service

An 87-year-old famous writer died here on Saturday. T K Maharishi (87), was a resident of Palanippa Nagar near Gandhi Road in Salem City. His original name is T K Balasubramani Iyer.

He was born in Orthanadu in Thanjavur district on 1st May 1932 and served in Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and retired from service.

Due to age-related illness he was confined to his home, and on Saturday morning he passed away. He has written hundreds of novels and short stories.

He will remain forever through his works many of which were adapted into movies and television serials.

His first novel was Panimalai which was made into a film in 1965 called 'Enna Tan Mudivu'.

Similarly, his other works that were made into films were Pathrakaali (1977), Sainthadamma Sainthaadu (1977), Bhuvana Oru Kelvikuri (1977) that became Rajinikanth's turning point in his film career, and Vattathukul Sathuram (1978), Nathiyai Thedi Vantha Kadal (1980).

His novel Poornima was adapted into a television serial. He has received many awards some of which are Yezhuthu Siththar, Naaval Thilagam and Naaval Mani.

He is survived by wife Padmavathi, son Ramakrishnan and daughter Gayathiri.