Rs 1,500 crore Thai biz boost, German aid to revitalize auto sector in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pact signing spree in favour of Tamil Nadu continued on Friday, with trade agreements worth over Rs 1,500 crore being inked between Thailand and India -- for Chennai alone -- as the southeast Asian nation looks to export more rubber to the auto hub of India for manufacturing of tyres.

Stating that India was not affected by the trade war between United States and China, Laksanawisit, who is leading a 30-member delegation from Bangkok, said the focus was on rubber exports from Thailand to India. Laksanawisit said Thai businesses have signed agreements in Mumbai worth 4.45 billion baht and in Chennai worth 7.623 billion baht (about Rs 1,500 crore).

Meanwhile, the State Transport Department signed project agreements with the German Development Bank (KfW) for buying 2,213 BS-VI standard buses and 500 electric buses at a total cost of `1,580 crore. The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Through this agreement, initiatives like establishment of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, procurement of software and hardware for improvement of transport department, installing passenger information systems, getting assistance of world-class consultants and cashless ticketing method will be undertaken, a release said.Both the Thai and German push is likely to boost the auto sector, which is going through a slump.