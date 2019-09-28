Sangh Parivar flayed for training camp in school

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Dalit and Tamil nationalist outfits have objected to a camp organised allegedly by the RSS at a private school in Orathanadu.

In their petitions to the district collector, superintendent of police, and chief educational officer, Sada Sivakumar, president of Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam, and S Gunasekaran, state joint secretary of Tamil Desiya Padhukappu Kazhagam, alleged that RSS had been conducting its Initial Training Camp (ITC) since September 25 in a matriculation school at Palamputhur on the Thanjavur-Pattukkottai road. This, they said, violated the rules governing schools adding schools ought to teach social justice, equality and secularism. Further, they called upon the officials to stop the camp forthwith. Also, the two outfits threatened to take out a rally if the camp was not wound up.

District Revenue Officer who received the petition on behalf of the Collector told the petitioners that it would be passed on to the department concerned. The PA to the Chief Educational officer received the petitions. The CEO was on tour and action would be taken as per rules, the petitioners were told.Police sources confirmed to TNIE that the camp was on and around 30 persons were participating. They, however, could not confirm if any school student was taking part.

Media in TN biased against Centre: Raja

National Secretary of BJP, H Raja charged media in Tamil Nadu with spreading rumours about the Union government. Addressing media persons at Perambalur on Friday, Raja said, "There was actually no dissent in the country when the Union government announced removal of Article 370. All parties were either supportive or silent. Only politiciains in Tamil Nadu staged protests. They are separatists."

"Scrapping of special status for Kashmir will ensure help in creation of job opportunities there. DMK and its coalition parties are opposing reservation to be implemented in Kashmir. Social justice seems not to be a policy for TN political parties like DMK. It is just something they fall back on to garner votes." he said. "I blame media in Tamil Nadu for systematically spreading rumours against the central government. They need to change this attitude."