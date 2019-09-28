Home States Tamil Nadu

Sangh Parivar flayed for training camp in school

Published: 28th September 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Dalit and Tamil nationalist outfits have objected to a camp organised allegedly by the RSS at a private school in Orathanadu.

In their petitions to the district collector, superintendent of police, and chief educational officer, Sada Sivakumar, president of Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam, and S Gunasekaran, state joint secretary of Tamil Desiya Padhukappu Kazhagam, alleged that RSS had been conducting its Initial Training Camp (ITC) since September 25 in a matriculation school at Palamputhur on the Thanjavur-Pattukkottai road. This, they said, violated the rules governing schools adding schools ought to teach social justice, equality and secularism. Further, they called upon the officials to stop the camp forthwith. Also, the two outfits threatened to take out a rally if the camp was not wound up.

District Revenue Officer who received the petition on behalf of the Collector told the petitioners that it would be passed on to the department concerned. The PA to the Chief Educational officer received the petitions. The CEO was on tour and action would be taken as per rules, the petitioners were told.Police sources confirmed to TNIE that the camp was on and around 30 persons were participating. They, however, could not confirm if any school student was taking part.

Media in TN biased against Centre: Raja

National Secretary of BJP, H Raja charged media in Tamil Nadu with spreading rumours about the Union government. Addressing media persons at Perambalur on Friday, Raja said, "There was actually no dissent in the country when the Union government announced removal of Article 370. All parties were either supportive or silent. Only politiciains in Tamil Nadu  staged protests. They are separatists."

"Scrapping of special status for Kashmir will ensure help in creation of job opportunities there. DMK and its coalition parties are opposing reservation to be implemented in Kashmir. Social justice seems not to be a policy for TN political parties like DMK. It is just something they fall back on to garner votes." he said. "I blame media in Tamil Nadu for systematically spreading rumours against the central government. They need to change this attitude."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sangh Parivar training camp RSS
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp