Subashri death: AIADMK leader Jayagopal sent to judicial remand

By ANI

CHENNAI: A local court here on Saturday sent AIADMK's ex-councillor Jayagopal to judicial remand in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman who died after a banner fell on her earlier this month.

He was presented in the Alandur magistrate court by the police today.

Earlier yesterday, Chennai police had arrested Jayagopal in connection with the death of 23-year-old Subashri who died after a banner fell on her on September 12.

Police had named AIADMK Councillor Jayagopal in an FIR related to the case.

After the incident, Madras High Court directed Tamil Nadu government and Chennai Corporation to take disciplinary action against officials who failed to take cognisance of the illegally put up flex board that fell and led to her death.

Court had also asked the state government to submit a report mentioning steps to eradicate banner culture and actions taken in the particular incident.

Subashri, a resident of Chennai, was riding along the Pallavaram - Thoraipakkam radial road at Pallikaranai near the Kamatchi Hospital. She was riding towards her house in Chromepet when the banner fell on her. A BTech graduate, Subashri was returning home after work.

The cops have also initiated departmental action against the Inspector of Police (Pallikaranai), Azhagu, for his inaction against illegal banners along the road. It was only after the accident hit headlines that AIADMK functionaries swung into action and removed the banners from the entire stretch.