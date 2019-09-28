Tiruchy: DSP, SI jailed for corruption

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A Special Court for Prevention of Corruption on Friday sentenced two police officers from Lalgudi to jail for demanding a bribe in 2012.

According to prosecution, Deputy Superintendent of Police Selvamani and Sub inspector Chandramohan demanded bribe of Rs. 25,000 from one Rajamanikkam of Keezha Valadi. Rajamanikkam was running an educational trust and to receive donations from overseas, he had sought an NOC from the DSP. He was asked to pay Rs. 25,000 to get the work done. Rajamanikkam did not oblige and complained to the vigilance wing. They staged a bribe delivery with the DSP and SI and caught them red-handed in July 2012. The case was being heard from then. On Friday, V Ravichandran, Special Judge, Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiruchy sentenced the duo to undergo imprisonment of two years and one year. respectively. They were lodged in the Central jail.