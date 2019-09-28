Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to buy 2k BS-VI and 500 electric buses at Rs 1,580 crore

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Thursday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Transport Department has signed a project agreement with German Development Bank (KfW) for buying 2,213 BS-VI standard buses and 500 electric buses at a total cost of Rs 1,580 crore (203 million Euro). The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Thursday.

This pact was inked as the first phase of the State government’s plan to buy 12,000 BS-VI standard buses and 2,000 electric buses, at a cost of Rs 5,890 crore as announced in the 2019-20 budget.  Through this agreement, initiatives like establishment of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, procurement of software and hardware for improvement of transport department, installing passenger information systems, getting assistance of world-class consultants and cashless ticketing method will be undertaken, a release said. Christiane Schmidt, Deputy Director, KfW, New Delhi office, Karin Stoll, German Consul- General, Chennai and Swati Khanna, Senior Sector Specialist, Urban Development and Mobility, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar and Transport Secretary J Radhakrishnan were among those present. 

With a view to reducing air pollution and operating electric buses in TN, State transport department, on March 28, 2018, signed an agreement with the international agency - C-40 Climate Leadership Group. Based on the guidelines of experts and consultants in this Group, electric buses will be operated in the State. 

