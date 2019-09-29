Home States Tamil Nadu

Chased on road, history-sheeter brutally hacked to death in bus

Murder is suspected to be part of succession battle between two warring factions after rowdy Sridhar’s death

The murder of 28-year old alleged criminal inside a public bus in front of passengers left the residents shocked in Tiruvannamalai | Express

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: As in a scene out of a movie, the murder of a 28-year-old alleged criminal inside a public bus, in front of tens of passengers, has left residents of Tiruvannamalai shocked. The district police have formed special squads to nab the gang that murdered him. M Satheeshkumar is alleged to be a member of notorious Kancheepuram rowdy Sridhar Dhanapalan’s gang, who died two years ago. On Saturday, when Satheesh was having tea at a shop in Kanni Nagar of Cheyyar town, an armed gang ambushed him. 

The gang was reported to be carrying lethal weapons. Though Satheesh was hacked and grievously injured, he managed to flee from the spot and board a mini-bus. Sensing the trouble, the bus driver immediately swerved to the far right side of the road, to avoid the gang that was still chasing Satheesh. However, the assailants jumped across the median, damaged the bus windshield, and barged into the vehicle. Even as the passengers screamed and started running out of the bus, the gang hacked Satheeshkumar repeatedly on the face, disfiguring him.

Special teams formed
District SP Sibi Chakravarthy rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. Three special teams have been formed to nab the assailants. “Preliminary inquires reveal it was an 8-member gang, all in their twenties,” said Sibi. Both the dead and the suspects are from Kancheepuram. They planned the attack in Kancheepuram and executed it in Cheyyar, he said. Additional SP T Ashok Kumar, DSPs M Gunasekaran, P Thangamaran and Sundaram are part of the special squads. 

There are two pending cases against Satheeshkumar, both are attempt to murder charges. Settling an old score?

Dawood Ibrahim of Tamil Nadu, was how Sridhar Dhanapalan popularly known. At a time when the police were pursuing him in connection with a large number of cases, Sridhar, who was reported to have been found dead in Cambodia, where he had been living for several months. This was in October 2017. Sridhar had at least seven murder cases filed against him.  

After Sridhar’s death, his two main aides, Dinesh and Thanika, started a succession battle, quite literally, that has been running till date. Satheeshkumar, who was killed on Saturday, belonged to Dinesh’s faction. He is suspected to have been part of a gang that made an attempt to kill Siva, who belongs to Thanika group.

Officials believe Satheesh could have been murdered to avenge the attack on Siva. “However, further investigations are required before we confirm anything,” said a senior officer. As the fight between the two groups has escalated, Satheesh recently moved to Cheyyar along with his parents.

