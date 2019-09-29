Congress cadre unhappy with Delhi pick for Nanguneri bypoll

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A few Congress cadre in the district expressed their dissatisfaction after the party high-command chose an ‘outsider’ for Nanguneri assembly constituency for the fourth consecutive time.



Speaking to TNIE, a senior Congress leader said that a group of party cadre was disappointed with the candidature of Ruby Manoharan, the Congress President of Kanchipuram district.

“People finally had a son of the soil as their MLA in 2001 when S Manickaraj of AIADMK won. Our party fielded H Vasanthakumar, native of Kanyakumari, in the next three consecutive elections, we helped him win in 2006 and 2016.”