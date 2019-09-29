Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress fields John Kumar from Puducherry's Kamaraj Nagar

BJP and AIADMK unhappy with AINRC, allege that A Nehru began campaigning before the announcement of his candidature; BJP may contest alone

Published: 29th September 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

With the model code of conduct kicking in, a statue of MGR covered in Nellai | v karthik alagu

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  The ruling Congress will field former MLA A John Kumar for  Kamaraj Nagar bypoll on October 21. This was announced by AICC general secretary (in-charge of Puducherry) Mukul Wasnik on Saturday. Kumar will file nomination papers on Monday. The contest is likely to be between two ex-MLAs - John Kumar  and A Nehru of the All India NR Congress.

Though the AINRC is yet to formally announce its candidate, sources in the party said it was only because Nehru wanted to contest the seat that party founder N Rangasamy went and met AIADMK leadership in Chennai and got the seat allotted to them. He won the 2016 Assembly elections from Nellithoppe constituency. But, he later resigned to help Chief Minister V Narayansamy contest and become a member of the territorial Assembly. Narayansamy contested the by-election from Nellithoppe and won.

Trouble in alliance
However, there seems to be more trouble for the AINRC with allies BJP and AIADMK upset with it. The BJP had almost finalised its candidate — R Senthil, son of former MLA Ramanathan and brother of former Lok Sabha member R Radhakrishnan. The AINRC, which initially showed little interest in contesting, changed its mind in the eleventh hour, said State BJP chief V Saminathan. The BJP has developed its organisation and built up a membership of 3,000 in the constituency with a support base of 10,000 to 15,000 voters. The party has a good chance of winning, claimed Saminathan. 

The local unit of the BJP has communicated this to the party leadership through Mahesh Giri. Meanwhile, AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan said in a statement that Nehru, in violation of coalition dharma, had started campaigning in Kamaraj Nagar without bothering about alliance partners. The AIADMK was ready to work for the victory of the alliance, but Nehru’s attitude has hurt the sentiments of party workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamaraj Nagar bypoll Congress Puducherry
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp