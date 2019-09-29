Man who slapped mom with slipper told to pay Rs 10k to old-age home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an interesting development, the Madras High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a man who slapped his 75-year-old mother with a slipper over property dispute. While granting an advanced bail to the man last week, Justice CV Karthikeyan said the money must be paid to the senior citizens’ home in Royapuram.

Septuagenarian Sri Latha had filed a complaint with the Vellore South Police, stating that her eldest son Sridhar, who lives in Salvan Pettai, came to her house along with his wife and picked up a quarrel over some family property. The verbal dispute soon escalated and Sridhar allegedly beat up his mother, kicked her, and slapped her with a slipper.

Later, fearing arrest, Sridhar and his wife moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. While the judge granted relief, the couple has been asked to execute a Rs 10,000 bond each, with two sureties for a like sum each, within 15 days, to the satisfaction of the police inspector concerned or the Vellore Judicial Magistrate-I.

Sridhar has to stay in Madurai and report to Othakadai police at 10.30 a.m. daily for two weeks and thereafter to Vellore South police for two weeks. He should appear before Vellore South police as and when required for interrogation, the judge said.