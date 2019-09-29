Novelist Maharishi, famed for Bhuvana Oru Kelvi Kuri, no more

By Express News Service

SALEM: The man behind novel Bhuvana Oru Kelvi Kuri, also a critically-acclaimed film that helped Superstar Rajinikanth debut into positive roles, is no more. T K Maharishi who has written more than 220 novels and short stories died at his house in Palaniappa Nagar near Gandhi Road in Salem City on Friday.

First novel of the 87-year-old novelist was Panimalai, which was made into a film Enna Tan Mudivu in the year 1965. Similarly, his novels Bhadrakali (1976), Sainthadamma Sainthaadu (1977), Bhuvana Oru Kelvikuri (1977), Vattathukul Sathuram (1978) and Nathiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal (1980) became films subsequently.

T K Maharishi

Among these, Bhuvana Oru Kelvi Kuri created flutters in the Tamil film industry as it helped Superstar Rajinikanth debut into positive roles.Expressing condolences, Director of the film S P Muthuraman said, “I’ve lost a really good friend. He wrote the scripts of my films like Bhuvana Oru Kelvi kuri and Vatathukkul Chadhuram.

Both were based on his novels. He is an amazing writer and I particularly like how his work is based on realism. Despite possessing such talent, he was never one to possess hubris about his achievements. The world has seen only a small sample of his creativity; so much of his potential has not been tapped into.”

For the film Enna Tan Mudivu, the novelist received best writer award from former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran. Likewise his novel Poornima was taken as television serial. Maharishi, whose original name is T K Balasubramani Iyer, received many awards including Yezhuthu Siththar, Naaval Thilagam, Naaval Mani and Salethu Semmal awards.

Born in Orathanadu in Thanjavur district on May 1 1932 to T N Krishnaswami and Meenakshi, he retired as an employee of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. He survived by wife Padma, son Srivatshan and daughter Sridevi Gayathri.