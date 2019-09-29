Told to park in slot, AMMK man assaults theatre manager

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Action-packed scenes ensued when one AMMK functionary decided to watch a matinee at a movie theatre in Chidambaram on Thursday. The stunts were choreographed so well that a day later the functionary and four other party men were put behind bars. The scenes have also become an instant hit on social media platforms.

AMMK Kumaratchi Union Secretary B Miller (50) along with his wife went to the Vaduganathan theatre at 3:30 pm on Thursday. While trying to park his two-wheeler inside the theatre premises, the staff there objected to it. Theatre manager, Mariya Alexander (35) of Puducherry, intervened and told the functionary to park his vehicle at the allotted parking space and not within the theatre premises. An argument broke out, in which Miller allegedly threatened the manager, saying that he would bring his men to the theatre and teach him a lesson, police sources said. Unfortunately for the theatre manager, this was a politician who kept his promises.

“At 10:15 pm, Miller along with 14 men, including one advocate S Prabhu, barged into the theatre and attacked Alexander with an iron rod and also snatched a gold chain from him,” an investigating officer said. The henchmen, who were also reportedly associated with the party, damaged some theatre properties and threatened the manager to keep the incident to himself. However, the whole scene was captured on a CCTV camera and a video of the brawl has gone viral on social media.

Alexander was admitted to Chidambaram Government Kamaraj General Hospital with a broken arm and other grievous injuries. Chidambaram Town police registered a case and arrested five men, including the AMMK Union Secretary, on Friday. A special team has been formed to arrest the remaining suspects. Meanwhile, netizens widely circulated the video and deplored the behaviour of the AMMK men.