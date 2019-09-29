Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Vaigai-Guntar areas will get Godavari project link’

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates a park at Kachuppalli in the Edappadi Assembly constituency on Saturday

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said Cauvery-Godavari linking project will be extended to drought-hit areas of Vaigai and Guntar, even as he said the government would fulfil dreams of former Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa to interlink Mayanur barrage from Karur to Guntar through canals. Inaugurating special grievance redressal scheme at Sankagiri assembly constituency, the CM said for the benefit for Delta farmers modern canals would be dug up and permission from the Centre would be sought for the same.

“The Cauvery-Godavari linking project will be extended to Vaigai and Guntar and through this drought-hit areas in that locality will get irrigation facility, he said. Earlier in the day, the CM inaugurated special grievance redressal scheme at Veerapandi assembly constituency and said, “Totally 40,000 lakes are there in the State including 14,000 lakes under the control of PWD and 26,000 lakes under the control of Panchayat Unions. They could not be desilted at same time under Kudimaramathu scheme. So phase by phase we are sanctioning funds.”

Taking potshots at DMK President MK Stalin for criticising his foreign tour he said, “Stalin is questioning me that without saving surplus of Cauvery water I am going to Israel. When DMK was in power, how many check dams did they construct on the river.”

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister participated in the function at home constituency Edappadi and inaugurated 11 scheme works at the cost of Rs 4.32 crore including Amma Park and Amma Gym. 
The CM also laid foundation stone for Rasipuram-Edappadi dedicated water supply scheme at the cost of Rs 23.58 crore. 

