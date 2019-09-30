BJP remains a part of our alliance in Tamil Nadu, says CM Palaniswami

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Following days of speculation over ties between the AIADMK and the BJP, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday clarified that the saffron party was still a part of the alliance led by the ruling party in the State.

Palaniswami was responding to a question on BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan’s comment that the party would take a decision on whether to extend support to the AIADMK in the upcoming bypolls.



“Many BJP leaders have clarified that the party remains a part of our alliance. At present the position of president in the State BJP unit is vacant. So opportunities for meeting them is less,” he said during a media interaction after an event at Omalur.



“This is a bye-election. At the time of forming the alliance, we had informed our alliance partners about the AIADMK’s decision to contest in all bypolls ourselves,” he said.

Referring to the controversy about the group II TNPSC exams, he pointed out that the body was autonomous. “If we interfere, the opposition party will criticise us for interfering in the functioning of an autonomous body,” he said.



He sharply criticised DMK for “speaking a bunch of lies” that they had constructed the Mayanur barrage. Noting that the Centre had provided financial aid for the first three phases of excavations in Keezhadi, Palaniswami said that funds for the fourth and fifth phases would be sanctioned by the State government.



“The excavations will continue. Our minister visits the site regularly and we are providing the necessary support,” he said. On irrigation in the delta, he said that level of water in Mettur dam remained at 120 ft. “We will release water as required,” he said.

Stating that it was the Tamil Nadu police that had unearthed the NEET impersonation scam, the CM pointed out that the exam was conducted by the Centre. “In future we will take necessary action to curb such scams,” he said. He added that he felt proud that PM Modi spoke a few words in Tamil at the UN Assembly.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the Special Grievance Redressal Scheme at Omalur and Mettur assembly constituencies and received petitions from the public. He distributed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 4.68 crore to 535 beneficiaries at Mettur and to the tune of Rs 4.92 crore to 424 beneficiaries at Omalur. At Mecheri, more than 1,000 cadres from the splinter AMMK joined AIADMK in the CM’s presence.

Not one banner, cut-out



For the past two days, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has been touring the district to attend various government functions.



However, there was no pomp and show this time around. The public appreciated Palaniswami leading by example by ensuring that no banner or cut-out or even a party flag was erected in and around Veerapandi, Sankagiri, Edappadi, Mettur, Omalur and Salem city, where the programmes were conducted.