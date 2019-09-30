Home States Tamil Nadu

Business destroyed by Gaja, salt production stutters to a stop in Vedaranyam

Of the eight month production season, three and a half months were lost this year. Courtesy Gaja, salt production began nearly two months late, in mid-March.

A salt worker extracts salt in Vedaranyam (File Photo | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Salt production drew to a close in Vedaranyam in what was a disappointing year for manufacturers.

Of the eight month production season, three and a half months were lost this year. Courtesy Gaja, salt production began nearly two months late, in mid-March.

Production which usually ends in September last week ended two months ago due to convectional and unseasonal rains.

“Only half of small scale manufacturers began producing after the cyclone threw production off track. Then, there were rains, on and off. It has been a disappointing year for small scale producers” said, V Senthil, secretary of Vedaranyam Small Scale Salt Manufacturers Federation.

Corporates own 6000 acres worth of salt production in Vedaranyam while small scale manufacturers produce around 3000 acres worth of salt. They both combined produce around five lakhs metric tons of salt every year. This year, the overall production went down by half.

Even as the State government did its best to restore electricity, salt manufacturers faced the Herculean challenge of clearing marine clay that was deposited by the giant waves when cyclone gaja made landfall on November 15. They had to clear the deposits at their own cost, which resulted in 45 to 60 days of delay.

“This year is not profitable, as many are yet to receive relief from the central government. Then, the sale price of both edible and chemical salt, was also not very high, to compensate for the extra amount to be invested this year. “ said P Dhanyakumar, a salt manufacturer, from Agasthiyampalli.

Even as they were pulling the poecespieces, nature stuck them another blow in the form of convectional rain, which lasted over August. “Draining water from our fields daily was hectic. We could only extract salt from the seawater, and the saline groundwater which we fill in the salterns. Moreover, the rain was halting work, and the works could not proceed efficiently. So, we had to call it a year, months in advance” said P Ambikadas, a salt manufacturer, from Kailavanampettai

The demand for a hike in wages by salt workers also stretched the finances of salt manufacturer. But workers did not back down as they were firm in putting their own lives back on track.  Men demanded hike from Rs 500 to Rs 700 while, women workers wanted Rs 400. Even then, the salt workers who are skilled labourers became affected due to lack of working opportunities for 100-extra days this year.

“People from underprivileged socio-economic backgrounds were hugely affected. They were forced to reduce their meals from three to two every day. They struggled for daily expenses for most of those 100 days. Many became indebted, “said PV Rajendran, the President of Vedaranyam Salt Workers Association.

