Home States Tamil Nadu

Rangasamy under control of AIADMK men: Ex-MLA G Nehru

Speaking to mediapersons, G Nehru said he had worked as NR Congress government whip and also as an MLA

Published: 30th September 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

G Nehru

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former AINRC MLA and likely candidate for the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly by-election said his party leader N Rangasamy was acting as a puppet of other partymen and urged him to heed the words of his own partymen.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he said he had worked as NR Congress government whip and also as an MLA.  

Currently the party is in critical situation and after its defeat in the 2016 Assembly elections, it has lost morale. This year, in the Puducherry parliamentary elections, Rangasamy fielded a youth.

On the other hand, the Congress fielded an experienced person and defeated the NR Congress candidate with a huge margin.

Likewise, in the Thattanchavady Assembly by-election, a new politician was fielded by the DMK and won the election though the constituency was called a fort of NR Congress, he said.

“All this because of the non-active performance of the party leader. Despite continuous defeat, no action was taken to develop the party, even though we submitted our suggestions,” Nehru said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AINRC G Nehru
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp