Rangasamy under control of AIADMK men: Ex-MLA G Nehru

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former AINRC MLA and likely candidate for the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly by-election said his party leader N Rangasamy was acting as a puppet of other partymen and urged him to heed the words of his own partymen.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he said he had worked as NR Congress government whip and also as an MLA.



Currently the party is in critical situation and after its defeat in the 2016 Assembly elections, it has lost morale. This year, in the Puducherry parliamentary elections, Rangasamy fielded a youth.



On the other hand, the Congress fielded an experienced person and defeated the NR Congress candidate with a huge margin.

Likewise, in the Thattanchavady Assembly by-election, a new politician was fielded by the DMK and won the election though the constituency was called a fort of NR Congress, he said.



“All this because of the non-active performance of the party leader. Despite continuous defeat, no action was taken to develop the party, even though we submitted our suggestions,” Nehru said.