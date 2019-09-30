Home States Tamil Nadu

Relocated elephants adapt to new environment at rehab centre

Following an order by the Madras High Court earlier this month, three elephants - Indu (35), Sandhya (45) and Jayanthi (21) - were brought to the M Palayam Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in

Published: 30th September 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

The forest officer denied the use of bamboo sticks and bullhooks to make the elephants climb the trucks. (Videograb)

The forest officer denied the use of bamboo sticks and bullhooks to make the elephants climb the trucks. (Videograb)

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Two days after three female elephants belonging to Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam arrived in Tiruchy for rehabilitation, they have become accustomed to the new environment and are recovering well, according to forest officials.

Following an order by the Madras High Court earlier this month, three elephants - Indu (35), Sandhya (45) and Jayanthi (21) - were brought to the M Palayam Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Tiruchy on September 27. However, the translocation of the pachyderms went viral on social media as a video showed two of the three elephants being beaten with sticks to get them on to trucks.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr A Thayasekar, Veterinary Officer, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, said, “ The elephants are adapting well to the new conditions.

It has been two days since they arrived so it would take a few more days before they are completely comfortable. We are closely monitoring their health condition.” A team of doctors led by Thayasekar arrived from Chennai on September 27 to monitor the health and adaptability of the elephants. “They are being given regular check-ups. We will be present here for one more day to make sure they are all comfortable,” said Thayasekar.

Forest department officials said the three elephants have struck up a friendship with Malachi, already being cared for at the rehabilitation center.

D Sujatha, District Forest Officer said, “The three elephants are relishing their time in the centre. They have also become comfortable with Malachi, who came to the centre earlier this month. They are enjoying the showers and food provided to them. All four elephants are recovering well and we hope to provide them with the best treatment.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation elephants
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp