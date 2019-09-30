Relocated elephants adapt to new environment at rehab centre

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Two days after three female elephants belonging to Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam arrived in Tiruchy for rehabilitation, they have become accustomed to the new environment and are recovering well, according to forest officials.

Following an order by the Madras High Court earlier this month, three elephants - Indu (35), Sandhya (45) and Jayanthi (21) - were brought to the M Palayam Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Tiruchy on September 27. However, the translocation of the pachyderms went viral on social media as a video showed two of the three elephants being beaten with sticks to get them on to trucks.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr A Thayasekar, Veterinary Officer, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, said, “ The elephants are adapting well to the new conditions.

It has been two days since they arrived so it would take a few more days before they are completely comfortable. We are closely monitoring their health condition.” A team of doctors led by Thayasekar arrived from Chennai on September 27 to monitor the health and adaptability of the elephants. “They are being given regular check-ups. We will be present here for one more day to make sure they are all comfortable,” said Thayasekar.

Forest department officials said the three elephants have struck up a friendship with Malachi, already being cared for at the rehabilitation center.

D Sujatha, District Forest Officer said, “The three elephants are relishing their time in the centre. They have also become comfortable with Malachi, who came to the centre earlier this month. They are enjoying the showers and food provided to them. All four elephants are recovering well and we hope to provide them with the best treatment.”