Sharp rise in fever cases in Tiruchy, 3 test positive for dengue

The number of patients with ordinary fever arriving at MGMGH for treatment has drastically increased from 20 to more than 80 cases a day.

Fever accompanied with headache, pain behind the eyes, pain in the limbs could be dengue. (AP file Image for representation)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 64-year-old man was admitted with dengue-positive symptoms to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) here on Sunday. Two more patients with dengue symptoms are currently undergoing treatment in private hospitals in the district.

Following the arrival of monsoon, fever cases have started spiking in the district. The number of patients with ordinary fever arriving at MGMGH for treatment has drastically increased from 20 to more than 80 cases a day. Following the increase in such cases, MGMGH has set up a 24x7 fever ward. The 30-bed ward started functioning in the hospital from Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr A Arshiya Begum, Dean in-charge, MGMGH, said, “On Sunday, a 64-year-old man from Woraiyur was admitted with possible dengue symptoms. He is now stable following primary care. This is the first such case to admitted to MGMGH this monsoon. Due to the change in weather, the number of fever cases has started to rapidly increase so we started the round-the-clock outpatient ward in the hospital.”

She added though the number of fever patients has risen, just 15 patients were found with severe fever and had to be admitted. The rest were given treatment in the outpatient ward itself. Nilavembu drinks are being provided to all patients in MGMGH.

Dr Subramani, Deputy Director, Health department, said, “Three dengue-positive cases, including the one person admitted to MGMGH and two others in private hospitals have been under treatment in the district. As the patients have been diagnosed in the early stages, they are all now in stable condition.”

He added special medical teams have been deployed in areas where dengue cases have been reported to prevent any outbreak. The Health department has expedited source-detection works in the district to eradicate dengue mosquitoes. Subramani stated fever wards have been set up in all government medical facilities in the district.

Dr Kamaraj, District Siddha Officer and District Drug Officer, noted there has been an increase in sales of fake Nilavembu powders in retail markets. He said using such fake powders does not serve the purpose. He advised people to approach district Siddha centres to obtain Nilavembu powders free of cost.

