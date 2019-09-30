Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu court sets aside life term awarded to brother duo in murder case

The Judges observed that the investigation was conducted in a 'slipshod manner'.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that motive gains significance in cases wherein the eyewitness’s version is unbelievable, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has set aside the conviction and life sentence awarded to two brothers in a murder case. 

A bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh passed the order on an appeal filed by the two brothers — Samuthravel and Ramesh of Tirunelveli, challenging the verdict of Additional Sessions Judge of Tirunelveli two years ago, convicting them for the murder of one Kumar in 2012.

The Judges observed that the investigation was conducted in a “slipshod manner”. Even the weapon used in the murder was not marked as evidence before the lower court until the court itself suo motu recalled the same after reserving the judgment.

They further pointed out that the medical evidence in the case was in contradiction with the ocular evidence (eyewitness). The unexplained injuries found in the body of the deceased make the prosecution’s version improbable, the Judges added.

They opined that the motive attributed by the prosecution (that the duo committed the murder because the victim intervened a quarrel between Samuthravel and one Mariappan) was unbelievable, since, as per the witnesses, the victim and Samuthravel were friends.

“Motive, though not a relevant factor in a case, assumes significance when the version of the eyewitnesses is unbelievable,” they pointed out and acquitted the appellants.

Plea for solatium under SC/ST Act granted

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Friday directed Dindigul Collector to pay Rs 1.5 lakh compensation to a victim of caste atrocities within six weeks. Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the order while allowing a petition filed by K Shanthi of Oddanchatram.

She submitted in her petition that her husband was helping many victims of caste atrocities in their village and due to that some persons brutally attacked her with sickle in March 2015, causing grievous injuries.

Based on her complaint, police have investigated and filed a chargesheet on April 15, 2015, Shanthi added.

According to the SC and ST Amendment Rules, 2016, state that victims of caste atrocities should be provided with a compensation of `2 lakh, she was not paid any aid. Shanthi told to court.

Comments

