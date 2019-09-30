Thieves host booze party before fleeing with jewels in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Thieves broke open the door of a house and decamped with valuables in Jayam Nagar in Pillayarpatti.



According to sources, Palraj (60), a carpenter, and his son Senthilkumar (31) along with other family members went to a relative’s house to attend a funeral and returned on Sunday morning. They found the front door broken and clothes strewn all around the room.

They also found the bureau broken open and five sovereign gold jewels and Rs 25,000 in cash stolen.



An arival was kept on the bed. The family members noticed an empty liquor bottle, soft drink bottles and snacks strewn in the hall of the house, indicating the thieves had a little party before making off with the loot. Tamil University police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.