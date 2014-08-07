HYDERABAD: With RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan ruling out rescheduling of crop loans, the Andhra Pradesh government asked capable farmers to start repaying their outstanding debts and promised to reimburse the same as and when it has enough resources.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, AP Agriculture Minister P Pulla Rao said as the RBI had expressed its inability to reschedule crop loans and as the government would take some time to raise funds for the same, it would be better if financially sound farmers start repaying their loans so that they could avail fresh loans whenever the state had enough resources.

“In case of farmers who are not in a position to repay loans, the government will make arrangements,” the minister said and added the entire process will take another two months.

With the RBI closing its door, the government had decided to write to the Centre seeking relaxation of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management norms. This will allow it to increase borrowing limit to `15,000 crore from financial institutions, Pulla Rao said.

“The government has now decide to raise the amount on its own,” he added.

“We will ask the Centre to relax the FRBM rules to enable the state to raise funds for repaying crop loans. As Andhra Pradesh is accorded BBB rating, it is eligible to borrow from banks. If the Centre increases the borrowing limit, it will be easier for the government to raise the funds,” the minister said.

Criticising the RBI for creating hurdles in sanctioning the crop loans, Pulla Rao said the Apex Bank should understand the situation in the state and look into the issue sympathetically. “When the RBI can give loans to corporate houses, why can’t it grant loans for farmers? Despite the government’s surety, the RBI did not consider our request. It is very unfortunate,” he observed.

The state government will need Rs 46,000 crore to repay the entire loan amount, he said and added that the government is expecting to raise Rs 2,000 crore from the auction of red sanders logs.

The minister said the government will come out with a separate agriculture budget to boost the agricultural sector.