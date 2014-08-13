Logo of TS Police Unveiled

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled the new logo of Telangana state police at the Secretariat here on Tuesday. According to an official release, the logo was finalised after two rounds of scrutiny by senior police officials and a team of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) from hundreds of designs. A design by Laxman Aelay, a renowned artist, was selected.

ASCI team worked with Aelay to develop the logo further, which, represents core values of ‘Honour, Duty and Compassion.’ The logo has four colours: blue, black, golden yellow and red.

Home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, chief secretary Rajeev Sharma, principal secretary (Home) and other senior police officers were present.