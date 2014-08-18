HYDERABAD: Telangana civil supplies minister Etela Rajender has appealed to rice-millers to work with farmers and consumers.

Speaking at an awareness programme conducted by the Telangana Rice Millers Association here on Sunday, the minister said that he would examine the issues raised by the rice-millers and take a positive decision soon.

He said that farmer, rice miller, consumer and government were like four pillars and all should work in coordination with each other and any imbalance would jeopardise the system.

He said that the farmer was the backbone of the community and under no circumstances should he get a price less than the minimum support price (MSP) for his paddy.

Rice- milling industry was also an instrument in ensuring this and their participation in paddy purchases would be necessary to see that farmers get MSP, said.

Civil supplies commissioner C Parthasarathi lauded millers on paying the MSP to farmers who supplied substantial quantities of levy rice.

He said that the central government was insisting on payment to paddy farmers by cheque and the need to purchase paddy from the farmers at not less than MSP.

He also made it clear to the millers that the custom-milled rice, which is still to be delivered, should be delivered before September.

The representatives of rice-millers assured the government of their full cooperation in purchasing paddy from farmers and delivering levy as was being done now even in the ensuing Kharif marketing season.