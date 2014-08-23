HYDERABAD: Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy said that a report on their Mumbai visit would be submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao within 15 days.

Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy and Mahender Reddy along with officials visited Mumbai and studied the traffic and public transportation system there.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mahender Reddy said that they would try to bring in Mumbai-like traffic and public transportation system in Hyderabad.

He admitted that the public awareness and cooperation in Mumbai was very good and people follow queue system there. He said that there was a need to create such a social awareness in Telangana State too.

The Minister said, if necessary, the State government would conduct awareness campaigns for the public.

He said that the queue system in Mumbai, particularly at Agarkar bus station, attracted them.

The Minister said that IPS officers monitor the traffic, security and other aspects of transportation and see that 40 lakh commuters reach destinations safely in Mumbai through BEST buses.

Mahender Reddy further stated that the Hyderabad Metro Rail stations would be linked with RTC city services. “We will submit our observations of Mumbai in a report to Chief Minister Rao when he returns from his Singapore trip,” Mahender Reddy added.

He said that the number of buses in Hyderabad were less and they sought the support of the Central government. The Minister added that they submitted a requisition to Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu for additional city buses. The problems of RTC in Telangana would be resolved only the RTC was divided between AP and Telangana, the Minister said.