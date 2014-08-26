ADILABAD/KHAMMAM/WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR/NALGONDA: Agitated with the increasing number of power cuts which are adversely affecting their crop yield, farmers of Sarangapur mandal in Adilabad protested in front of the substation at mandal’s headquarters, demanding seven hours of uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector.

Police were brought into action who managed to stop the protestors. According to sources, this demonstration is in solidarity with last week’s protest at Nirmal, Mudhole, Khanapur, Mancherial area substations. Farmers alleged that they are receiving only three hours of power supply per day which also tends to be erratic.

“When the estimated power supply is 5.5 million units, the farmers are receiving only 3.878 million units,” said, S Ashok, Northern Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) district superintendent engineer.

According to officials, power cuts in district headquarters are for six hours, in municipalities for 8 hours and villages face blackouts from six am to six pm.

Agitating against the severe power supply shortage that has been continuing in Khammam, farmers in Sadasivunipet and Errupalem staged a dharna on Monday in front of Transco sub-station. Over hundred farmers gathered in front of the sub-station and lay siege to it. Farmers said Transco officials are not supplying adequate power even for two hours a day. Due to lack of power we are facing tremendous problems to supply water to their fields, they rued.

In Warangal district so far 52.1 per cent deficit rainfall has been reported. Ground water went below 30 meters at 194 villages in 34 mandals. Due to interrupted power supply, farmers are angry with the government as they are unable to bear the loss of their crops. They attacked power sub-stations and staged protests against the government. Nearly 40 hectares of maize crop dried up in the district. Another farmer, B Chokya from Sankariyathanda of Mahaboobbad mandal cultivated maize in 3 acres of land, but due to lack of water all the crops dried up completely.

As is the case elsewhere in Telangana, erratic power supply and frequent power breakdowns coupled with wide fluctuations have become a bane for the farmers in Nalgonda district too forcing them to stage agitations at the electric substations and other electricity offices and grill the officials concerned frequently.

The Nalgodna district has 11.77 lakh electricity services. Of these, 7.52 lakh are domestic, 3.11 lakh agriculture, 85,400 commercial and 25,400 others. The present demand for power is 22.6 million units a day, but the supply is only to the extent of 17.6 million units - leaving a deficit of 5 million units.

The agriculture sector is getting power through 728 feeders. Presently, the farmers in the district are cultivating various kinds of crops in 1,38,941 hectares as against the normal 2,66,126 hectares. And farmers in 72,000 hectares are depending on borewells for crop cultivation. Thus, frequent and prolonged (three to four hours) power cuts are creating problems to them as they are not able to operate the pumps to draw water from the borewells. The farmers, who are cultivating the crops with water from the borewells, are forced to undertake their agricultural operations at night times when the power supply is mostly uninterrupted.

In this backdrop, the farmers are left with no option but to stage agitations and confront the electricity officials. Recently, the agitated farmers staged a ‘rasta roko’ at Choutuppal. Telangana Rytu Sangam staged a dharna in front of the District Collectorate and Transco office two days back. BJP activists also staged a dharna in-front of the Transco SE’s office and submitted memorandum to the electricity officials seeking uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector. The CPM, led dhanas by farmers at Valigonda, Suryapet and Kattangur substations recently. “We are not able to operate pumpsets due to the power cuts every one hour,” A Ramulu, a farmer of Kothagudem village.

In Karimnagar district, 50 per cent deficit rainfall has been reported so far. Farmers are staging protests on the roads, venting their anger against the government. M Srinivas Reddy from Kothapalli used to cultivate cotton in 2 acres of land, but due to shortage of rain this year, seeds failed to germinate. Due to overload of power and erratic low voltage, 3,995 transformers got burned within a period of 80 days which considerably increased the number of black hours. “9.14 million unit quota is allotted daily to the district but the usage of 2 million units is higher than quota, so we are enforcing power cuts throughout the district in various domestic, industrial and agricultural sector”, said authorities of NPDCL.