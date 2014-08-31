HYDERABAD: The High Court has directed the Bar Council of India to file a counter affidavit in two weeks on a plea for formation of Telangana State Bar Council. Justice P Naveen Rao was dealing with a petition by S Prabhakar complaining that the Andhra Pradesh State Bar council has been enrolling law graduates from AP and Telangana states.

The petitioner said he had gone to the court to enrol as an advocate in the “Telangana Bar Council” but found that there was no separate bar council for Telangana state. He alleged that the functioning of AP state Bar Council was in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act which spoke of separate bar councils for the two states

Navabharat Case

The High Court has reserved its order on a petition by Navabharat Projects Ltd challenging the provisional attachment order passed by the Enforcement Directorate against it in the coal scam case. The ED has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 186.11 crore as ‘proceeds of crime’ in connection with a coal block allocation scam case registered by the CBI against Navabharat.

Aggrieved by ED’s action, the company moved the High Court contending that the ED had failed to understand that the company got Rs 169 crore from sale of its equity shares which was disclosed to the stock exchange and Rs 35 crore was paid towards income tax. Thereafter, Rs 133 crore was invested in the power project. The transaction was transparent, it claimed.