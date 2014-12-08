HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi is likely to conduct its plenary session, the first after coming to power, only after Sankranti. And, the much-awaited cabinet expansion may take place after the party’s plenary.

Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with his party MPs in Delhi on Sunday, indicated the dates for party plenary. Though the TRS had planned the session in October this year, it was postponed due to Hudhud cyclone.

Rao also hinted at filling up nominated posts at all levels in the government. According to sources, he told his party MPs that this exercise would be taken up once the final allocation of All India Service (AIS) officers and state-cadre officers was completed by the central government.

When Rao assumed charge as Chief Minister on June 2, he inducted 11 ministers into the cabinet. Going by the present strength of the Assembly, the Chief Minister can induct five more ministers. When the news of cabinet expansion had come to the fore some months ago, there were rumours that Rao may drop one of his deputy chief ministers. It remains to be seen whether he would drop any minister or simply add five more ministers.

As of now, there is no representation for women in the Cabinet. This time, a woman MLA may be inducted into the cabinet. Once the allocation of AIS officers is done and and some departments are merged with prominent departments, the allocation of portfolios would be easier for Rao.

Hence, according to sources, the Cabinet expansion may be taken up only after the allocation of AIS officers between Andhra and Telangana.