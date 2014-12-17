HYDERABAD: With politicians jumping from one party to another at the last minute, voters in the area administered by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board are a confused lot as to which candidate is contesting on behalf of which party. In all, 174 contestants filed nominations for the board elections in eight wards. In some wards, more than one candidate filed nominations claiming support of the same party.

Congress leader and former SCB vice-president Keshava Reddy, who filed his nomination from Ward 2, surprised everyone by joining the TRS. Another Congress leader and former vice-president J Pratap, along with his wife, also joined the TRS.

With the influx of leaders into TRS, more than four contestants are claiming the support of TRS in every ward. Following this, voters are in a state of confusion over the political affiliation of the candidates.

Excise minister T Padma Rao, who is supervising TRS’ election campaigning, said, “It is true that many contestants in fray are from TRS. But our party is carefully planning for SCB elections being mindful that it will influence the outcome of the ensuing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. We will persuade our leaders and make sure that only one candidate remains in fray.”

While the TRS is the most sought-after party, Congress is in an unenviable situation, with even its senior leaders wary of being associated with it. P.Bhagyasree, who filed nomination from Ward 7, is the only senior leader who is claiming the support of the Congress.

While confusion is reigning in the Congress and TRS camps, the BJP and TDP have quietly stitched an alliance. The TDP is contesting from five wards and the BJP from three. Top TDP leaders themselves have announced the names of their party contestants. As political equations are changing swiftly, the contestants’ party affiliations are expected to become clearer on December 19, the last day for withdrawal of nominations.