HYDERABAD: The services of part-time junior lecturers, junior assistants, attenders and contract lecturers have been extended for this academic year. Separate orders to this effect were issued by the technical and higher education departments of the Telangana government.

Accordingly, the services of 72 junior assistants and 162 attenders working on outsourcing basis for the academic year 2014-15 in the existing 18 new government polytechnics in the state.

The government also issued orders extending the services of 303 contract lecturers and 160 workshop attendants in government polytechnics. The services of the staff working in general and vocational streams in government junior colleges too were extended. The services of 38 part-time junior lecturers, eight part-time junior lecturers working on hourly basis, 136 part-time junior lecturer vocational stream, 91 part-time junior lecturers working in hourly basis in vocational streams, 153 part-time lab attenders in Vocational stream, 72 part-time lab attenders on consolidated basis in vocational, 8 junior instructors in vocational, 74 outsourcing non-teaching staff, four computer technicians and one type mechanic in vocational stream were also extended.