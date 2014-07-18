TIRUPATI: Uncertainity looms large over the only exclusive women’s university in the state, Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), over funds required to run the administration following the Centre including it under Schedule X of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Unlike other universities in the state, where students under the respective zone are considered locals, SPMVV is a university where women from across the state can get admission without the local, non-local criteria in the ratio 42:36:22 for students from coastal Andhra, Telangana and Rayalaseema respectively.

The SPMVV was established in 1983 by the then chief minister the late NT Rama Rao with an aim to encourage women to pursue higher education. As it was a state government that funded the university, there was no problem for the institution to function in the undivided state. But with the state being divided and the university being included in Schedule X of the AP reorganisation Act, the ratio of funds for the university were divided in the ratio 58:42 for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively.

After division, though the Andhra Pradesh government has released its 58 per cent share of the funds, the Telangana government is yet to release its share.

SPMVV was allocated `25 crore per annum in the vote on account budget which amounts to `6.25 crore per quarter. The AP government its share of `3.62 crore but the Telangana government is yet to release its share, university registrar Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi said.

“With the Telangana government not releasing any funds so far, we found it difficult to pay wages to the employees for July and we are not sure of getting funds from the Telangana government in the future,” a university official said. It is learnt that the university officials have already explained the problem to Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and he has assured them to set up a committee to look into various aspects of Schedule X and also to take measures in the future if the Telangana government refuses to give funds as prescribed the Act.

University officials, on the other hand, are unsure of providing admissions to students from Telangana into MCA and engineering courses even though the process has remained unchanged after bifurcation as they are skeptical whether or not the Telangana government will reimburse the fees of eligible students.

Speaking to Express, SPMVV vice-chancellor Prof S Ratna Kumari said there had been some delay in the arrival of funds but exuded confidence that the issue will be resolved at the earliest.

Meanwhile, GO 88, which states that the government of the place where the university is located should make grant funds for its functioning in case of defaulting by the other government, comes as ray of hope for the university.

“Both the governments are not coming forward to grant full funds to the universities under Schedule X in the respective states and are limiting themselves to their share only. But all problems will be settled soon,” Ratna Kumari said.

However, the university authorities are apprehensive about the Telangana government releasing its share of funds going by the bitter relations between the two states.

Potti Sriramulu University in Hyderabad, NTR Health University in Vijayawada and three more universities in the state are said to be facing similar problems.

Why SPMVV Stands Out?

The only University exclusively for women, SPMVV does not have local and non-local criteria in admissions.

The share of admissions is at 42:36:22 ratio for students from Coastal Andhra, Telangana and Rayalaseema respectively.

Post bifurcation, the ratio of funds were divided in the ratio 58:42 for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively