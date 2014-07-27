HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking directions to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to forthwith take steps for cancelling the High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) project implementation agreement dated February 8, 2013 on the ground that it was in violation of the orders passed by the Supreme Court.

Petitioner Chintan Singh, an advocate of Hyderabad, said that the apex court had prohibited sub-contracting of the manufacturing and affixation of HSRPs in the interest of security of the citizens and the sanctity of the scheme.

However, the erstwhile combined state of Andhra Pradesh had called for tenders and awarded the contract for implementation of High Security Registration Plates project to a consortium comprising Utsav Safety Systems Pvt Ltd and Link Point Infrastructure Pvt Ltd which formed a cartel along with another company Rosmerta Technologies Ltd.

The consortium has formed a special purpose vehicle for implementation of the project.