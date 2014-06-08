HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao submitted a list of 14 demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. KCR, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, submitted 14 separate memorandums to the Prime Minister giving details of the specific needs of Telangana. During his 45-minute meeting, along with party MPs, he reportedly requested Modi to support the state financially as promised by him.

He also urged the PM to provide special category status to Telangana state and provide facilities and incentives the Centre was planning for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Surprisingly, the issue of Polavaram project design and the ordinance issued by Centre for the merger of seven mandals of Khammam district with Andhra Pradesh did not figure in the list of demands. KCR has been opposing the merger of seven mandal of Khammam district with AP and has even given a call for bandh against the ordinance in this regard.

The ordinance would pave way for the transfer of 136 villages and 211 hamlets of Khammam district to the successor state of Andhra Pradesh.

People of Khammam district were expecting KCR to take up the issue with the Prime Minister. Non-inclusion of Polavaram issue in the list of demands has surprised many. Even local TRS leaders were surprised that such an important issue was not included in the list.

Briefing the mediapersons later, TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha AP Jithender Reddy said Modi has promised to look into the demands made by the chief minister. He said KCR himself will brief the media about his interaction with the Prime Minister and other leaders on Sunday.

The demands made by KCR include Special Category Status for Telangana State, national project status for Pranahita-Chevella, tax incentives, 4,000 mw power project, separate High Court for the new State, development of Hyderabad urban agglomeration as a slum-free city, conservation of Musi river on the lines of Sabarmati of Gujarat, establishment of Horticulture and Tribal universities, development of roads and upgradation of some roads as National Highways, setting up of a steel plant at Bayyaram in Khammam district, railway projects and conversation of forest land in Telangana.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana chief minister met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitely and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and sought their help in getting funds and projects for the state.

In the evening, KCR met President Pranab Mukherjee and invited him to attend the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, which is being planned on a grand scale later in the month. He had also invited Prime Minister Modi for the same.

According to sources, KCR, whose government is facing problems in fulfilling poll promises made by his party, has urged the Centre to bail him out. It is learnt that the prime minister has assured him of all possible help and cooperation.

KCR will return to Hyderabad on Sunday morning to be available for the first session of Telangana Assembly starting June 9.