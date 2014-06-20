HYDERABAD: Ten days after taking oath, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu took charge of his office here on Thursday at the Lakeview Guest House in the presence of his cabinet colleagues. He later visited the state Secretariat, where the employees accorded him a warm welcome. Addressing the employees, Chandrababu Naidu sought the cooperation of the employees for his vision to develop Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that injustice was done to Andhra Pradesh as the previous UPA government did not follow proper procedure in bifurcation. Naidu’s said his main contention was about the allocation of power between the two states. ‘’The assets were allocated between the two states on as is where is basis. The distribution of income too was done in the same way. But, liabilities were allocated on population basis. The state government employees were also allocated on population basis. But, why power is allocated on consumption basis?. If the power plants were considered as assets, they should be distributed on as is where is basis,” Naidu said. ‘’Right from the beginning I have been demanding equal justice for both AP and Telangana,” he said. In an indirect reference to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Naidu said that when the UPA government created enmity among Telugus, some wanted to use them for their selfish needs. Naidu further said that the AP government was starting with a revenue deficit of Rs 15,900 crore. ‘’We have requested the Centre to support AP. Even if the Centre cooperates, the people should also contribute for building the new capital,” he said. Naidu hinted that the new capital of the state would be developed on the lines of Gandhinagar in Gujarat. “AP state is in crisis now. I want the support of employees and the people. I have full confidence that I can overcome the crisis and make AP as the best state in the country. I have a vision. I will solve all the issues,” he said, assuring to meet the employees once or twice every month.