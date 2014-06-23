NALGONDA: The Telangana government has directed the higher police officials to implement weekly day-off for the policemen as a pilot project in Nalgonda district. In this view, the district SP T Prabhakar Rao has taken necessary steps to allot weekly offs to policemen from Sunday in the district limits.

The district has as many as 4,500 civil police comprising home guards, constables, head constables, assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors and inspectors while 2,000 staff of armed reserve force and Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) is also discharging duties in the state.

SP T Prabhakar Rao said “50 per cent of policemen has taken weekly off on Sunday. The remaining personnel will get an off between Monday and Saturday in rotational system.”