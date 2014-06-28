Projects: Govt Reps, MPs Meet Union Ministers

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A delegation comprising special representatives of Telangana government and TRS MPs met Central ministers seeking implementation of projects in the newly-carved out state.

The delegation called on railway minister D V Sadananda Gowda, human resources development minister Smriti Irani and textiles minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar and discussed projects that were assured in the AP Reorganisation Act and new initiatives required for the state.

According to MP Kadiyam Srihari and special representative Venugopalachary, the delegation sought early commencement of a wagon manufacturing unit and setting up of a divisional headquarters at Kazipet, besides a coach factory as mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act.

They also wanted a new train between Hyderabad and New Delhi ‘Telangana Express’ on the lines of AP Express. During their meeting with HRD minister, the delegation demanded an IIM for Telangana state. They also requested her to sanction a Tribal University in Telangana, which is part of the Act at the earliest.

Textile minister Santosh Gangwar assured the delegation that the Centre is prepared to set up a composite textile industry if the state government provides land free of cost.

Kadiyam Srihari said that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is in favour of providing land free of cost for the proposed Textile industry in Warangal district.