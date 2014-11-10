SANGAREDDY: Rattled by over 50 farmer suicides in the district in the last four months, the district administration has swung into action to boost the morale and confidence of the farmers and prevent further suicides.

At the behest of district collector Rahul Bojja, district officials are holding mandal-level meetings to convince the farmers that the government is committed to their welfare. It is learnt that in several cases, the crisis arose due to the farmers’ indiscriminate borrowing money for drilling borewells without assessing the level of the groundwater.