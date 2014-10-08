HYDERABAD: Telangana Government has taken upon the task of making Hyderabad a global smart city, state Minister for Panchayat Raj and Information Technology K T Rama Rao said today.



"The new state of Telangana has many challenges and opportunities. We have a big agenda and goals. We are a very urban state with 39 per cent people living in urban areas. We have unique problems and challenges. There is no panacea. We made a fresh beginning and we are confident of solving the problems," Rao said.



He was speaking at the plenary on redefining Urban Agenda ? Big Data / Big Challenges at the ongoing XI Metropolis World Congress.



"In spite of the state coming into existence only recently, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has taken upon himself the onerous task of making the capital city of Hyderabad as a global smart city," the minister said.



Referring to the data collected during the Intensive Household Survey ? 2014 (held in August), the minister said that the whole data of 3.6 crore population of Telangana was gathered from the village-panchayat level to the metropolitan city of Hyderabad, in just a single day.



"The data will be properly utilised for the allocation of required funds in the coming budget session of the Assembly. The data will also be put to use to remove all sorts of inefficiencies in the governance," he said.



Observing that smart cities should offer smarter citizen services, Rao said, "since challenges before us are manifold, intelligence gained from large volumes of macro data and analysis can help revolutionise Urban Planning and City functioning."



The data will be useful for better revenue administration, for urban-poor inclusion, emergency response and in disaster management, besides (for) citizen?civic engagement, the release quoted the minister as saying.