HYDERABAD: Taking strong exception to TRS allegation that he paid huge money to get Medak ticket, BJP candidate for Medak Parliamentary byelection Thoorpu Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy said the charge was baseless and politically motivated.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP state office here on Monday, Jagga Reddy denied paying money to get the BJP ticket. “I would have bought the TRS ticket if I had the money. In fact, it was businessman Kotha Prabhakar Reddy who paid a huge amount to get the TRS ticket,” he alleged.

Jagga Reddy slammed Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao for accusing him of buying the BJP ticket and said if the minister does not stop levelling baseless allegations he would expose the TRS leader during the campaign.

Accusing TRS chief and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of exploiting the Telangana sentiment for political gain, he said although Telangana State was achieved due the sacrifices made by students and employees, KCR ignored both the groups and instead, gave tickets to the rich and elite, including those who were against Telangana.

Jagga Reddy also ridiculed the TRS argument that he was a supporter of united Andhra Pradesh. “If TRS leadership was against those who opposed Telangana, then why is it making friendship with the MIM which openly opposed the bifurcation of AP?” he asked.

He said he began his political career with the BJP and was elected as councillor and also served as the chairman of municipal council as a BJP candidate. He said it was unethical on the part of TRS to brand him as a supporter of Samaikhyandhra, while forging alliance with the MIM.