HYDERABAD: Pending water bills are affecting the revenues of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) so badly that the water board is unable to pay its own power bills to Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL). As the arrears of as many as 8,00,000 private individuals and industrial connections have been pending for decades, it’s a growing burden for the water board. According to PS Surya Narayana, Director, Revenue, HMWSSB, the total amount of pending water bills is more than Rs 1,000 crore.

According to sources some of these bills have been pending for more than 10 years. Despite continuous efforts from the water board, it failed to recover the dues from more than 1,50,000 connection owners in the city. Slow pace in the collection of water bills is resulting in consistent growth of its pending power bills. The TSSPDCL which supplies power to the HMWSSB is yet to recover its power bills which amounts to nearly Rs 100 crore. A recently prepared status list for August month by the TSSPDCL, confirmed that the water Board did not pay its power bills for the past four months.

TSSPDCL officials have already sent power bills to various organisations including the water board which have highest pending bills. But, the payments have not been made because of inadequate funds.

“The delay is more likely to continue for few more months as the water board is waiting for the state budget allocation. It also has to pay the interest on the whole amount for the entire delayed time,” an official of TSSPDCL told Express.

However, the water board is not happy with TSSPDCL as the board is being billed as an industrial water connection. Connections under this category are usually charged more when compared to others. Since the power bills are higher, the water board is demanding the government to convert its connection into public service category which reduces the bill amount. Officials had also written letters to previous governments in this regard.

But, it was not much of a help to the water board, as the government took no action in its favour. However, TSSPDCL officials differed with the argument of the Water Board. “Water supply is a commercial activity and labour is involved in it. So it has to be in industrial category,” said an official from TSSPDCL.

After receiving no help from previous governments, now the water board is going to approach the Telangana Rasthra Samithi party for a solution. S Prabhakar Sharma, technical director of water board, said, “We are planning to meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and request him to convert our power bills into public service category. I hope the government will bring some changes in favour of the board”.

HMWS&SB: Collect Rs 100 cr by Sept End

Hyderabad: Water supply connection of customers who have arrears of more than Rs 10,000 will be disconnected, said M Jagadeeshwar, managing director,Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). In a review meeting held at HMWS&SB office in city’s Khairatabad area on Saturday, Jagadeeshwar instructed general managers (engineering wing) to achieve the set target of collecting Rs 100 crore by end of September.