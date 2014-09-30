HYDERABAD: It was an unusual Monday morning for employees at the Microsoft India Development Centre (MIDC), Gachibowli.

None other than its CEO Satya Nadella descended on the campus, the largest development centre outside its Redmond headquarters, to speak about the future of technology and share his vision to aspiring technologists.

“Believe that you can make it happen and go after it with boldness and tenacity,” Nadella told a packed audience of over 3,000 employees.

Clad in a formal blue shirt and black trousers, Nadella surprised many shunning the typical CEO-blazer look, during his first visit to MIDC after taking charge as CEO in February.

Interestingly, Nadella’s speech was sans any power-point presentations or with giant screens in the backdrop beaming images or bullet points. The setting itself was casual with employees occupying space wherever possible on the staircase and corridors. A square-shaped stage was put up at the centre of the campus entrance for Nadella, who rose from the ranks of a software professional to CEO, to address the employees.

He is also believed to have held a closed-door meeting with the top officials at MIDC, which started operations in 2004. Prior to this, it operated from a leased facility since 1998. Meanwhile, technology enthusiasts took to Twitter praising Nadella’s achievements. “It’s clear you love Microsoft, believing you’ll upgrade the value and expand it even more,” said one tweet.