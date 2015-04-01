KHAMMAM: The police and National Highway officials are making elaborate arrangements in view of Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping minister Nitin Gadkari’s scheduled visit to the district on Wednesday.

Police have taken all precautionary measures and intensified searching operations on the border in view of Union Minister’s tour in Maoist-affected areas in Bhadrachalam.

National Highway officials set up a pylon for laying the foundation stone for the second bridge across the Godavari river near old bridge starting point.

Rajdeep Buildcon Private Limited bagged the bridge and road construction contract.

As per schedule, the Union minister will reach Bhadrachalam around 10.25 am by helicopter on Wednesday and lay foundation stone for upgradation road work from Rudrampur to Bhadrachalam and also lay foundation stone for new bridge across river Godavari.

Later, he will reach Penuballi near Sattupalli town by helicopter around 11.45 am and lay the foundation stone for road work from Muttagudem to Rudrampur.

He will participate in a public meeting at Penuballi village. Visawa Raghava Construction Company bagged this roadwork contract.

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya, Minister for Roads and Buildings Tummala Nageswara Rao, Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and other district level officials will participate in the programme.