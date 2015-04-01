HYDERABAD: BJP state president G Kishan Reddy alleged that the TRS government was deliberately delaying the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to offset the anti-incumbency building against it. Exuding confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in the civic body elections, he observed that the poor performance by the ruling party in the recently-held Council elections had increased the latter’s fears. Hence, it was delaying the elections, he alleged.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said if the government was committed to conduct GHMC polls it could finish the process of delimitation and reservations of wards within a week. He found fault with the government’s view, as communicated to the High Court, that it requires 249 days to complete delimitation of wards among others.

“During former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy’s tenure also the Court had to intervene to expedite the conduct of GHMC polls. Then, the government had completed all preparations within a week to make way for elections,” he recalled.

He said the state government dragging its feet in conducting polls of the civic body, whose term ended in December 2014, tantamounts to violation of the spirit of the 73 rd and 74 th Amendment of the Constitution. On the issue of Telangana government imposing entry tax for vehicles from AP, he said it was a “hasty” decision and blamed the government of taking a ‘unilateral’ decision.

BJP to Strengthen Base in TS

Buoyed by its performance in the recent elections to the Legislative Council, the BJP is all set to draw strategies to further expand its base in the state. In line with this, BJP state unit would soon convene a special meeting of the office bearers after the conclusion of its three-day national executive meeting slated to begin on April 2 in Bengaluru. Kishan Reddy said the party national president Amit Shah had directed them to chalk out short and long term plans to strengthen the party in Telangana.