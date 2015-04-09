HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its orders on a petition by Telangana State Beverages Corporation Ltd (TSBCL) challenging the attachment notice issued by the Income Tax department.

The IT department has slapped a notice to the corporation asking it to pay tax arrears of about Rs 1,225 crore for the assessment years 2012-13 and 2013-14.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the bench comprising chief justice Kalyan Jyoti Sengupta and justice PV Sanjay Kumar pointed out that there was no provision under the AP Reorganisation Act which can empower the IT authorities to raise a tax demand on the newly created corporation after the division of the state.

The bench made it clear that the provisions under the Act enables apportion of assets and liabilities of the corporations enlisted under the 9th Schedule and not for corporations or companies newly created by the successor states.

While asking the counsel representing the IT department to show the provision under which the department has raised the demand against the TSBCL, the bench said “instruct your officers to study the laws carefully more particularly the Indian laws and not foreign laws before initiating any action.” On March 4 this year, the bench while dealing with the said petition by TSBCL, granted interim stay on attachment notice served by the IT department. It granted permission for sale of liquor from the depots of the TSBCL to retail outlets.